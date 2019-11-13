Cold again overnight, evening rain chances Thursday

It will be cold again overnight with lows near the upper 20s. Clouds increase overnight and Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day. Highs tomorrow will be near 50 degrees. A Gulf low is expected to track northward, increasing moisture and proving a few showers during the evening and night. Most of the rain will be to the south and the best chance for rain will be in our southern and eastern cities as the low tracks northeastward through the night.