Alabama A&M unveils electric buses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M officials unveiled two new electric buses that will be used to transport students to and around campus.
University leaders began working on a plan to bring electric buses to campus two years ago. It was made possible with the help of a $1-million grant from the Federal Transportation Administration.
Transportation officials with the University say they are deploying two of the new electric buses and hope to eventually replace all of the campus buses with electric models. They hope to have four more this time next year.
Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine, Jr. says the new buses are part of a University effort to have a positive impact on greenhouse emissions.
The buses were built by a company called Proterra.
“More universities across the country are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and integrate sustainable university policies,” said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple.
