Wintry start to your Tuesday!

Sleet, freezing rain, & snow should wrap up early this morning, but there will still be some issues on the roadways due to some patchy black ice this morning. Warm ground temperatures should limit any real accumulation, but there could be some sleet/snow accumulation on grassy surfaces, decks, and vehicles parked outside. Because of that, you’ll need some extra time to scrape of your car before you head to work. The other issue we will deal with for much of the day will be the cold and wind. Temperatures today will be very chilly, starting into the mid 20s and only warming into the low 30s, despite plenty of sunshine. However, it will be very blustery with a north wind gusting at 15 to 30 mph, which means we will have wind chills into the teens and low 20s for much of the day. We will likely set a record for the coldest high temperature for today’s date.