Wind chill in the teens overnight

Mostly clear skies will remain in place overnight with lows temperatures falling near 20 degrees. The Wednesday morning wind chill will be in the teens. A less blustery day is expected for Wednesday with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 40s. That is roughly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. The rest of the week looks to be quiet with just a slight chance for a stray rain shower on Thursday afternoon. Highs will stay in the 40s to low 50s. The weekend is looking nice for now with high temperatures in the middle 50s.