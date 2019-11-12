West Elementary School in Russellville closed due to fire

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A fire in the computer lab has closed West Elementary School in Russellville for the day.
We’re told that fire was reported just after 1:45 on Tuesday morning! Fire crews quickly got there and put the fire out.
The computer lab was the only room extensively damaged, but other parts of the school do have smoke and water damage.
West Elementary is the only school in the district closed today. All other Russellville city schools will be on a 2-hour delay.
