West Elementary School in Russellville closed due to fire
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 12, 2019 at 4:26 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:27 AM

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A fire in the computer lab has closed West Elementary School in Russellville for the day.

We’re told that fire was reported just after 1:45 on Tuesday morning! Fire crews quickly got there and put the fire out.

The computer lab was the only room extensively damaged, but other parts of the school do have smoke and water damage.

West Elementary is the only school in the district closed today. All other Russellville city schools will be on a 2-hour delay.

