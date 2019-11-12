Walmart employee accused of stealing customers’ credit card numbers

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Walmart employee in Bibb County is accused of stealing credit card numbers from customers.
Brent police said they took reports on fraudulent charges on credit cards from October 31 to November 6.
Officers said after an investigation they determined employee Tinisia Dena Hill was stealing customers' credit card numbers and making fraudulent purchases with them online.
Hill from Marion, Ala. was arrested and charged with 31 counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card and booked into Bibb County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.