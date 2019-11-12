Record cold likely with bitter cold overnight

The Temperature at the Huntsville Airport at midnight was 38°. With temperatures expected to stay into the low 30s the rest of the day today, that 38° will likely go down as our high temperature for the day, which would make it the coldest high temperature ever record for today’s, November 12, date. The previous record was 40° set back in 1968. In Muscle Shoals we saw were at 35° at midnight, which will also set a record for today’s date. The previous record at MSL was 42°, also set in 1968.