Record cold likely with bitter cold overnight

A strong cold front plunged through the Tennessee Valley overnight resulting in freezing rain, sleet, and snow for some to start the morning. Behind the front we have seen arctic air and breezy winds and that will only continue through the afternoon today and into tomorrow.
The Temperature at the Huntsville Airport at midnight was 38°. With temperatures expected to stay into the low 30s the rest of the day today, that 38° will likely go down as our high temperature for the day, which would make it the coldest high temperature ever record for today’s, November 12, date. The previous record was 40° set back in 1968. In Muscle Shoals we saw were at 35° at midnight, which will also set a record for today’s date. The previous record at MSL was 42°, also set in 1968.
Not only will we deal with the bitter cold this afternoon, but tonight could bring us our coldest temperatures since January of 2018! Wednesday morning’s temperatures are expected to fall into the teens and low 20s, and that is not even factoring in the wind chill. The last time that Huntsville recorded a temperature in the teens was back on January 19, 2018 when we saw a low temperature of 17°.
We will also be close to setting low temperature records on Wednesday, but it looks like some of us will fall short. The record low temperatures at the Huntsville and Muscle Shoals airports are 16° (1911) and 18° (1920) respectively. The best shot at a record would in in Muscle Shoals where we are forecasting a low temperature of 18°, while the forecast tonight in Huntsville is 19°.
This kind of cold is very rare for North Alabama this early into November and it is a situation that you need to take seriously by dressing appropriately. Remember to dress in layers and to cover up your extremities to stay as warm as possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.