Madison County leaders have a 200,000 pound mountain of salt to keep safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission are keeping a close eye on the temperatures. They have a mountain of salt and they plan to use it to keep the roads safe for you to travel on.
“We’d have these snow events and I’d see people that had no choice but to get out on the road. We’re in an area where you got to get nurses and doctors to the hospital,” said Phil Vandiver.
Last year, all of the Madison County Commissioners pooled district funds to buy the salt brine machine and it takes a mountain of salt to keep the roads safe for you to drive on.
“In the past we’d hit our major spots, our major intersections, our hills that we had historical problems with in the past. Now we’re looking at doing maybe 200 miles of road in district 4 with it,” said Vandiver.
Thousands of pounds of the salt brine is currently stored in giant tanks and ready to use when the time is right.
“We would not want to put this out and have two or three inches of rain come and then freeze. It would be useless to have it. It would wash all off, so what we try to do is look at the weather forecast, pay attention to that and see what kind of amount of rain they’re talking about,” said Vandiver.
Members of the Madison county commission spent $100,000 for the project. They’ve tested the brine solution to make sure it works.
Based on the current temperatures, they could be using it on county roads as early as this week.
