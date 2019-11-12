Limestone County sheriff pleads not guilty to 13 charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely pleaded not guilty to 13 theft and ethics charges Tuesday afternoon. Blakely was in court for an arraignment.
Blakely faces a 13-count indictment. Blakely is accused of taking money from his election campaign funds, taking money from Limestone County funds, and using his position to obtain interest free loans.
The indictment was filed in August.
Blakely’s attorneys recently filed motions seeking to dismiss the indictment and Alabama’s Ethics Law. A judge dismissed that and other requests.
