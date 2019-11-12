Huntsville passes resolution on zoning adjustment notifications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for the board of zoning adjustments to add ways of notifying neighbors.
This comes after a resident, Robert Jones, says his neighbors weren’t notified when the city changed zoning in his Triana Boulevard neighborhood.
It’s unclear what ways the board will add but Councilman Bill Kling says it’s a testament to citizen democracy.
Jones was initially going to take the city to court over the zoning rules. He dropped the court challenge, but his efforts still may get results.
“I think we can definitely say a flag has been raised and I feel very confident that between the council and the administration, there’s going to be a good final result,” said Kling.
Kling says he’s open to different options of notifying neighbors, including putting a sign at the property or sending all those nearby first class mail.
