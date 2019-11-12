Huntsville City Council approves $100,000 contract to study city congestion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved an investment into the area’s transportation system.
At its’ Nov. 7 meeting, the council unanimously approved a $100,000 contract with Metro Analytics, P.L.L.C. to study the Valley’s road systems into Huntsville.
The group will work with the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to gather data on area transportation, identify bottlenecks, and provide potential solutions.
It will analyze traffic coming from Madison, Athens, Decatur and 12 surrounding counties.
The study is scheduled to be finished in Nov. 2020.
For some drivers, improvements can’t come soon enough.
Huntsville driver Sydney Johnson said she’s been on Huntsville’s roads for 10 years and call the daily congestion “difficult.”
“The roads...we’re getting bigger, the city is getting bigger. So there’s going to be more traffic, so it kind of needs to change a little bit,” she said.
Huntsville driver Samantha Woods is on the same page.
“5 o’clock traffic? Expect waits," she said.
Huntsville City Council District 4 representative Bill Kling says the study is a step in the right direction.
“Certainly the idea that we’re trying to be more proactive, because to me I think the biggest challenge with have in this city is traffic congestion.”
So a smoother ride in Huntsville, may now have the green light.
