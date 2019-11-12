‘He has damaged the way I look at people’: Aniah Blanchard’s father explains how suspect has changed his perspective

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search for Aniah Blanchard enters its third week, her father has had a lot of time to think about things.
Elijah Blanchard, and his wife Yashiba, joined Janice Rogers on Good Day Alabama Tuesday to discuss Aniah’s disappearance and a suspect being charged with kidnapping.
You can view the full interview below.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held in Lee County with no bond. Elijah and Yashiba were present when Yazeed made his first court appearance.
“He walks in as if he’s the victim,” Elijah said. “I’m sitting here looking, and he walks in and looks like he’s just gutless. He has this dark look on his face. He acts like he’s the person who’s been wronged. Like he’s been held for something he doesn’t know anything about.
“To see something like that, to know that he’s contacted your baby girl, it takes everything you have in you not to try to do something to that young man because he has hurt something that’s a part of you.”
Elijah says the latest, long-term effects of Aniah’s disappearance and Yazeed being charged has changed how he looks at people in general.
“He has damaged the way I look at people now," he said. "Sometimes you see someone out, but you have to look at everyone else for if they’re going to cause harm to you or your children.”
Aniah was last seen October 23 in Auburn at a convenience store on South College Street and was reported missing the following day. Her CR-V was found at a Montgomery apartment complex on October 26.
Surveillance video and photos placed Yazeed in the convenience store at the same time as Aniah. A witness told authorities he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car, and an affidavit states blood evidence, “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” was found in the passenger compartment of Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CR-V.
A total of 11 agencies are actively searching for her, with investigators keying in on the area between Auburn and Montgomery.
The media - and a representative from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office - were not let into the building for Yazeed’s court appearance Sunday. WSFA 12 News later learned a gag order has been issued in this case, something rarely seen at the district court level. We questioned several officials, including the district attorney, but they declined to comment. Blanchard’s family was escorted out of the courthouse by deputies after the hearing concluded.
