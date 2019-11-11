WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Veterans Day parade

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On this Veterans Day, we’d like pause, to thank Veterans for their service and sacrifice in protecting our freedoms.
One great way to thank our vets is to come out to the Veterans Day parade. The best place to watch the parade is at the Veterans Memorial Park.
The route starts on Woodson Avenue then down Monroe Street to Williams Avenue and then finish up on Clinton Avenue.
Parade organizers advise on planning ahead, don’t just head downtown expecting to park wherever and wander around until you find a nice spot to watch.
All of the garages in downtown Huntsville are going to be open for free, the city will not be enforcing parking restrictions today for the parade.
As far as the actual parade, it is going to feature more than 100 entries from different people and groups in our community. This is the second largest veterans day parade in the nation, mostly thanks to a whole lot of volunteers.
“For the most part it’s about 1,000 volunteers who put all this stuff on, do all the logistics, all the background stuff to say thank you to the veterans and then allow the public to come in and be apart,” said Max Bennett, Madison County Veterans Week Activities Chairman.
The way everything looks right now it seems like we’re set up for a great parade. Remember if you can’t make it we’ll be broadcasting the entire parade live at 11 a.m.
