Veterans memorial stolen in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is looking for answers and the bench they had made back in 2006 to honor their late father.
WAFF 48 News talked exclusively with the family who are emotional, heartbroken and shocked that someone had the audacity to steal their fathers memorial.
Richard Carl Mansfeldt served our country as a marine. Now all that remains of this memorial is the cement slab and some bolts that were used to keep the bench in place.
“We are all devastated by this. It’s like a part of us has been stolen with that bench being gone,” said Mansfeldt’s daughter Kathy Skibinski.
The veteran memorial bench was located at Aldridge Creek Greenway walking trail in Huntsville.
“He walked This this Greenway everyday. He loved this Greenway, so after he died, my siblings and the grandchildren all decided the best way to honor him was to put a bench in the Greenway where people could rest,” said Skibinski.
His family paid more than $1,000 for the bench and city leaders approved the memorial bench where it had been used for more than a decade by people walking and jogging.
The bench was also used as a place family members would visit and talk with their dad.
Finding the veterans memorial bench is going to be a challenge because family members say they don’t come out here often and they don’t know when exactly it was stolen.
If you recognize the bench or know where it is, you can call Huntsville Police or Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
