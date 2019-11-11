Three people arrested after staging “die-in” protest at Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested by Huntsville Police after holding a brief “die-in” protest during the Huntsville Veterans Day Parade downtown on Monday.
The protesters were charged with disorderly conduct according to police. They laid down in the parade route on Monroe Street for about 10-seconds before they were taken into custody. The protest caused only a minor disruption in the parade.
- 26-year-old Carlos Montez Chaverst of Birmingham
- 33-year-old Garrick Rex Rawls of Madison
- 47-year-old Brandy Michelle McCollum of Hobson City
Protesters say the “die-in” was held to protest Madison Police’s fatal shooting of Dana Fletcher. That shooting happened at the Madison Planet Fitness on Highway 72 on October 27th. On Thursday, November 7th, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into that shooting. The department’s evidence was handed over to the District Attorney who will decide whether or not to forward the case to a grand jury. Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard says he will make a decision on the case after receiving some forensic evidence from the state.
According to Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Madison Police shot and killed Fletcher after he pointed a gun at Madison Police Officers. Fletcher’s wife and, Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing his family dispute that narrative and say Fletcher was not armed. Crump will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.
Protesters have called for authorities to release the body-camera footage from the incident. Authorities have said repeatedly the body-camera footage proves Fletcher was armed but no members of the public have been allowed to view it.
