Three people arrested after staging “die-in” protest at Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

Protesters say the “die-in” was held to protest Madison Police’s fatal shooting of Dana Fletcher. That shooting happened at the Madison Planet Fitness on Highway 72 on October 27th. On Thursday, November 7th, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into that shooting. The department’s evidence was handed over to the District Attorney who will decide whether or not to forward the case to a grand jury. Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard says he will make a decision on the case after receiving some forensic evidence from the state.