Suspects indicted in Huntsville mother’s murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County grand jury has indicted two people in the 2018 murder of Tiffany Kelley.
X’Zavier Scott and Domanek Jackson are each indicted on one capital murder charge.
Investigators say Kelley offered Scott and Jackson a ride before they stabbed her in the neck multiple times along Green Cove Road in Huntsville. Her body was found dumped on the side of the road.
According to law enforcement, the two then stole Kelley’s vehicle and drove home to Clarke County.
At Scott’s cousin’s home, the pair got into an argument and stormed out of the house. Family members called police, who found them and Kelley’s stolen car.
