Rocket City Trash Pandas announce new mascot’s debut, naming vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up for another announcement at the end of November. The Trash Pandas’ mascot will make his public debut at Bridge Street’s Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony is set for November 22nd. Festivities run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m. The Trash Pandas’ mascot will be revealed just before the tree is lit.
“The Rocket City Trash Pandas are truly honored to take part in this North Alabama holiday tradition,” said President and CEO Ralph Nelson. “As our gift to the community, we are presenting…or should I say, ‘unwrapping’ our mascot.”
The team will also allow fans to vote on the mascot’s name. You can choose from one of six options: Apollo; Buzz; Cosmo; Crash; Jetson; and Sprocket.
“After the success of the fans’ voting on the name of our team, I can’t wait to see what name they choose for our mascot,” Nelson said.
To vote, you must be a season ticket holder, or sign-up for Trash Pandas Nation. A ballot will be sent to you via email. To sign-up for Trash Pandas nation follow this link.
Following the tree-lighting ceremony, the mascot will sign autographs in the Trash Pandas Emporium, the official store of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, located at Bridge Street.
The Trash Pandas’ inaugural season begins in April of 2020. The team’s first game will be April 9th in Birmingham. Its home opener will be April 15th.
