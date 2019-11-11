Rain turning to a brief wintry mix overnight

Light to moderate rain showers will begin to become more widespread throughout the evening hours, the cold front will drop temperatures rapidly before midnight.
As temperatures fall, there will be a narrow window (a few hours) where rain turns to sleet and eventually light snow, a light dusting can form on elevated grassy areas. Patchy areas of black ice will be possible on Tuesday morning for the commute, although warm soil/pavement temps along with breezy winds will keep icy spots from being too widespread across the Tennessee Valley. Tuesday morning wind chill values will be in the teens with morning wind gusts over 25 miles per hour.
Tuesday afternoon will be a sunny but raw day with the wind chill staying in the twenties, winds will gradually die down by Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning will start off very cold again with the wind chill in the teens, sunny skies will allow afternoon temperatures to reach the middle 40s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with below average temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Next weekend is looking promising will dry skies and highs staying in the middle 50s, still roughly 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
