Rain turning to a brief wintry mix overnight

As temperatures fall, there will be a narrow window (a few hours) where rain turns to sleet and eventually light snow, a light dusting can form on elevated grassy areas. Patchy areas of black ice will be possible on Tuesday morning for the commute, although warm soil/pavement temps along with breezy winds will keep icy spots from being too widespread across the Tennessee Valley. Tuesday morning wind chill values will be in the teens with morning wind gusts over 25 miles per hour.