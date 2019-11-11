Rain moves in late today with a wintry mix overnight

Veteran’s Day will start of mild and breezy with highs reaching the upper 60s by lunchtime before a strong cold front will drop in from the northwest.
Light to moderate rain showers will develop into the afternoon and evening with temperatures falling rapidly. Rain showers may briefly transition over into a few snow flurries before precipitation ends early Tuesday morning, the wind chill will be in the single digits to teens! No significant impacts are expected on Tuesday morning due to the warm ground/soil temperatures, but a few patchy spots of black ice may be possible.
Skies will clear very quickly on Tuesday but temperatures will be quite chilly in the middle 30s. The coldest air of the season will arrive by Wednesday morning with lows in the teens to low 20s.
Highs will stay in the 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week with sunny and dry conditions.
