Former Morgan County sheriff settles 2 lawsuits

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has settled two lawsuits she had been facing since her second term.
One of those was by Falkville blogger Glenda Lockhart. She claimed Franklin and three deputies lied to her grandson in order to get him to install spyware on her computer.
Lockhart’s blog had been critical of the sheriff’s office under Franklin.
The other case involved former Morgan County jail warden Leon Bradley. He was fired in 2016 after 13 years.
His lawsuit against Franklin claimed she fired him due to unlawful searches and seizures.
It also claimed she used nepotism and racial discrimination in hiring.
In a statement given to the Decatur Daily, Franklin’s lawyer, William Gray, said of the settlement, “They settled through mediation, and the terms are confidential. Basically all I can tell you is there was no admission of liability and all claims and counterclaims were dismissed.”
Gray also said Franklin is happy to have the lawsuits behind her.
