Cold front bringing rain today with arctic air into Tuesday & Wednesday

After the cold front pushes through late this evening, very cold air will spill in overnight tonight and into Tuesday. That cold could mix in while we still have some precipitation in the area and that could lead to some areas of sleet, possibly even snow flurries, during the morning hours on Tuesday. No accumulation is expected with the wintry precipitation. After the clouds clear out during the morning we will see a sunny afternoon, but that won’t provide any warmth as afternoon temperatures will only stay into the mid 30s! Even worse news is that the wind will be breeze out of the north gusting at 15 to 25 mph, which means we will have wind chills into the mid 20s for much of the day. The coldest air will be here overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as we dip down into the teens and low 20s. Factor in a slight breeze and that morning feels like temperature on Wednesday will be near that 10-degree mark!