Chad Morris fired as Arkansas football coach, Lunney Jr. named interim coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The University of Arkansas has fired Chad Morris as its head football coach, according to a report from content partner KATV.
The report cited several sources in the initial report.
In an official media release from the university, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yuracheck said the decision to dismiss Morris was needed.
“As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success. It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark,” Yurachek said. “I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes.”
The television station also reported that there would be no coach’s show this week and the firing happened after a 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky Saturday in Fayetteville.
Morris had a 4-18 record at Arkansas and was head coach at SMU before arriving on the Hill in Fayetteville. The four wins, along with spotty play this season, caused fans to ask for a change.
The university had signed Morris to a six-year, $21 million contract, KATV reported.
Yurachek said in the media release that a national search for a new head coach will start immediately. Assistant coach Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, which includes games against LSU and Missouri.
There will also be a press conference at noon Monday with Lunney Jr. and Yurachek about the program’s change in leadership, KATV reported.
