B’ham police cruisers damaged in early-morning chase; Suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after an early-morning chase through Birmingham that ended in Brighton.
Authorities say the suspect hit several police vehicles after refusing to stop for a traffic stop. Birmingham called in several other jurisdictions, including Jefferson County, Bessemer and Hueytown, to assist in the chase.
The chase ended in Brighton where the suspect stopped, got out of his car and laid on his hood.
No officers were injured during the chase.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.