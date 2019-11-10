60s Veterans Day before cold front comes through

Veteran’s Day will start of mild and breezy with highs reaching the upper 60s by lunchtime before a strong cold front will drop in from the northwest. Light to moderate rain showers will develop into the afternoon and evening with temperatures falling rapidly. Rain showers may briefly transition over into a few snow flurries before precipitation ends early Tuesday morning, the wind chill will be in the single digits to teens! No impacts are expected on Tuesday morning due to the warm ground/soil temperatures.