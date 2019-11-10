No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The LSU Tigers are enjoying bragging rights after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on their home turf in Tuscaloosa Saturday. The final score: LSU 46 - Alabama 41.
Alabama tied its season-high in total sacks with 5.0 against LSU for a total loss of 37 yards. The yards lost was also a season-best for the Tide. Senior defensive back Trevon Diggs had a career-high total for tackles with 10 stops against LSU, five of which were solo. His previous career-high was seven at Arkansas (2018).
