No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa
Bama LSU (Source: wbrc)
November 9, 2019 at 7:03 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 7:03 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The LSU Tigers are enjoying bragging rights after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on their home turf in Tuscaloosa Saturday. The final score: LSU 46 - Alabama 41.

Alabama tied its season-high in total sacks with 5.0 against LSU for a total loss of 37 yards. The yards lost was also a season-best for the Tide. Senior defensive back Trevon Diggs had a career-high total for tackles with 10 stops against LSU, five of which were solo. His previous career-high was seven at Arkansas (2018).

