Nice Sunday forecast, cold week after Monday’s cold front

The coldest air of the season will march through in the form of a cold front tomorrow night. Before the cold front sweeps through, it will ignite showers during the second half of the day, mostly in the evening and through the night. The cold air will make big changes from Monday to Tuesday, bringing a sharp dip in temperatures. It could be so cold Tuesday morning, that any leftover precipitation in the early morning hours could be frozen, producing light sleet/snow with little to no accumulation.