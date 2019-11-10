Nice Sunday forecast, cold week after Monday’s cold front

The day starts with quiet and cool conditions. Most temperatures are in the 30s to start the day with a few 20s on the board. Today will end up beautiful with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.
The coldest air of the season will march through in the form of a cold front tomorrow night. Before the cold front sweeps through, it will ignite showers during the second half of the day, mostly in the evening and through the night. The cold air will make big changes from Monday to Tuesday, bringing a sharp dip in temperatures. It could be so cold Tuesday morning, that any leftover precipitation in the early morning hours could be frozen, producing light sleet/snow with little to no accumulation.
Temperatures go from the 60s on Monday to the 30s for Tuesday’s high. A slow warm-up will occur throughout the week as temperatures struggle to rebound after this Arctic blast. Highs will be in the 40s mid-week and in the 50s at the end of the week.
