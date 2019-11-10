Local group works to honor Vietnam casualties in Morgan Co.

MORGAN CO., AL (WAFF) - Vets Like Us is a veteran services organization that works to honor our nations heroes and ensure they receive the benefits they deserve. To further carry out this mission, the local group has committed to honoring each of Morgan County’s Vietnam casualties by laying wreaths at their gravesites.
Locating every place of rest was no easy task, but with help from Morgan County Archives, the group was able to locate several veteran gravesites in the Roselawn Cemetery, others throughout the county and some even out of state in family plots.
The Alabama Patriot Guard Riders will be laying wreaths at Roselawn and other nearby cemeteries, though volunteers are needed to honor veterans further out.
If you’d like to become part of Vets Like Us or learn more about the organization, call 1-256-227-4104. You can also donate to the organization by mailing a check to PO Box #5403 Decatur, AL 35602, or you can drop by Peoples Bank in Decatur and give a donation to the Vets Like Us account.
