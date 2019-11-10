Beth Holloway joins search for Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama mother has joined the search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, according to Texas Equusearch.
Texas Equusearch posted on Facebook that Beth Holloway, whose daughter Natalee Holloway went missing in Aruba in 2005, has joined the search for Blanchard. Texas Equusearch, which specializes in horse mounted recovery efforts, became involved with the search last week. There are a total of 11 agencies actively searching for Blanchard.
Blanchard was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 24. She last talked to a friend just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said investigators were keying in on the area between Auburn and Montgomery. The cities are about 50 miles apart.
A suspect in Blanchard’s disappearance, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested late Thursday night in Pensacola, Florida. He appeared in an Escambia County courtroom in Florida, Friday, where he waived extradition, and he was soon en route back to Lee County.
