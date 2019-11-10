Attorney representing family of Dana Fletcher wants answers, transparency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time, we will hear from an attorney representing Dana Fletcher’s family. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will address the media on Monday, November 11, at 3 p.m. at Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance.
Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison Police two weeks ago. Fletcher’s widow and sister will be there too. On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into the deadly police shooting of Fletcher.
According to Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, Fletcher was armed and pointed a gun at Madison Police officers before he was killed. The sheriff’s office presented all of its evidence in that investigation to the Madison County District Attorney. The D-A, Rob Broussard, is still waiting on some forensic evidence from the state. He will decide whether or not to submit that evidence to a grand jury.
There will be a rally in support of Dana Fletcher’s family on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Both events will be held at the Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance at 2969 Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.