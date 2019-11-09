Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re pushing to get more information on an early morning shooting in Huntsville. It happened in the 2100 block of Rosewood Circle.
Huntsville Police tell us around 4:30 Saturday morning, the victim went to see what was happening after he heard gunshots outside his home.
That is when police say he was shot in the leg.
The victim’s injury is not considered life-threatening.
No suspect is being named at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.