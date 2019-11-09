Hartselle students host veterans to thank, learn from from

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a packed house at Hartselle Jr. High School as heel clicks, marches and gratitude resounded in the gymnasium.
Students invited more than 250 veterans to Friday’s event to thank them for their sacrifices.
Before the program, a few veterans spoke to students and personally shared their experiences fighting for our country.
Librarian Beth Rabb says the program grows every year and she’s so proud to be a part of thanking the men and women.
“I have a military husband and a son, and I’m very proud of them. I’m proud to live in a country where we have the freedoms to do all those things, and we want to teach that to our children here," said Rabb.
She said many times students don’t even know they have a veteran in the family, until they go home and ask.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.