Hall of Heroes: Retired veteran faced tragic times in Vietnam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - They spend a year’s putting their lives on the line for our freedom. So WAFF 48 News thought it would be fitting to honor these heroes more than just on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
All week, we’ve had the privilege to introduce you to the veterans who will be inducted Friday into the 2019 Madison County Hall of Heroes.
One of those inductees is retired Col. David Roesler. He is a humble man and doesn’t want the attention. But his military career portrays a man who’s done a lot in his 35-year military career.
Roesler remembers back three years after graduating from West Point Military Academy. He was on the battlefields in Vietnam, serving as the company commander for the 1st Cavalry. In February 1968, Roesler found himself in a five-hour encounter, one that earned him a Silver Star for gallantry in action against a hostile force.
He lost seven of his soldiers during Vietnam. To this day, he carries a card in his wallet bearing the names of all seven of those soldiers
Roesler wouldn’t talk much about his other awards, which include three Purple Hearts and Bronze Star with valor just to name a few.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.