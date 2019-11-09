Cold morning, cool day

It is chilly to kickstart the weekend. Temperatures are in the 20s across the region this morning. A Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 8 AM. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day and temperatures will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon.
Expect another cold start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 30s at the start of the day tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.
A strong cold front will move through Monday night. A few showers are expected during the second half of the day Monday, so Veteran’s Day events in the morning should be rain-free. After the cold front passes, a huge drop in temperatures will occur. Highs go from the mid-60s Monday to upper 30s Tuesday...brrr! Temperatures stay cold the rest of the week ahead with freezing mornings and highs well below average
