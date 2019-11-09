Clear & chilly tonight; Gorgeous Sunday

A clear and calm night lies ahead for this Saturday evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday looks like an absolutely beautiful Autumn afternoon with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle 60s. Cloud cover will start to increase late Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the lower 40s.
Veteran’s Day will start of mild and breezy with highs reaching the upper 60s by lunchtime before a strong cold front will drop in from the northwest. Light to moderate rain showers will develop into the afternoon and evening with temperatures falling rapidly. Rain showers may briefly transition over into a few snow flurries before precipitation ends early Tuesday morning.
Skies will clear very quickly on Tuesday but temperatures will be quite chilly in the middle 30s. The coldest air of the season will arrive by Wednesday morning with lows in the teens to low 20s.
Highs will stay in the 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week with sunny and dry conditions.
