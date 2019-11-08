Victim’s mom in upcoming murder trial demands ‘Justice for Josh’

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The mother of a murdered man is demanding justice for Josh.
Renee Davis’ son, Josh, was shot and killed in 2015. She’s saying the accused killer deserves to die.
Next week, one of four men accused of being responsible. will go on trial.
Cedric Cowan is the man facing charges. He was 16 at the time of the crime, and it not eligible for the death penalty.
You can read more of what Renee Davis has to say and find out what happened to the other three suspects here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.