Turkey box giveaway sign-ups coming to Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Downtown Rescue Mission is giving away 800 turkey boxes for those who may not have the means to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families.
The boxes will be given out the week of Thanksgiving.
They contain all the fixings to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for a family of four to six.
Sign-ups Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m.-noon and again from 1-3 p.m. Families must sign up at the mission during these times to receive a turkey box. The Downtown Rescue Mission is located at 1400 Evangel Dr.
