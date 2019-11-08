Turkey box giveaway sign-ups coming to Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission

Turkey box giveaway sign-ups coming to Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission
The Downtown Rescue Mission is preparing for its turkey box giveaway. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 7, 2019 at 9:45 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:45 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ​The Downtown Rescue Mission is giving away 800 turkey boxes for those who may not have the means to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their families.

The boxes will be given out the week of Thanksgiving.

They contain all the fixings to cook a full Thanksgiving meal for a family of four to six.

Sign-ups Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m.-noon and again from 1-3 p.m. Families must sign up at the mission during these times to receive a turkey box. The Downtown Rescue Mission is located at 1400 Evangel Dr.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.