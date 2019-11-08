Thousands of dollars in hair weaves stolen from Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville hair store is hoping to catch some weave bandits. Early Thursday morning, store owners upwards of $10,000 in hair was stolen.
In surveillance footage, you can see three people use a hammer to smash their way into “The Weave Zone” on University Drive around 5 a.m.
One person stood watch outside the store. While inside, the pair went straight to the hair wall and grabbed dozens of bundles.
“We help the community out a lot so we were just shocked that something like this would happen to someone who gives back to the community," said employee Roddis Dewdnuy.
The store is putting up a $1,000 reward for information.
If you know anything, call the Huntsville Police Department.
