Taking advantage of Black Friday deals now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Black Friday is just around the corner, and in some stores the deals have already started.
"Well we have actually found out that the shopping season is more spread out than ever,” said Kimberly Palmer with NerdWallet.com.
She adds that is not necessarily a bad thing.
“It means instead of having a big shock to your budget, you can actually spread out the cost,” she said.
In fact Palmer says one in five shoppers have already made all of their holiday buys. Big Box stores are already advertising Black Friday deals and some are even offering the deals right now.
“Black Friday is no longer just one day. Black Friday extends that whole weekend. Sometimes even earlier, before Thanksgiving,” said Palmer.
So where can you save the most? Palmer believes the best deals will likely be on appliances and electronics.
"Anything like a television, a tablet, a new computer, Black Friday is a good day to do that,” she said. “The best thing for consumers is to make a list of what you want to buy, so you know what’s on your list now. And now start monitoring the prices. So you might not actually want to make the purchase now because on some items, we’ll see the price continuing to fall. But you want to continue to monitor those prices, so you know a good deal when you see one.”
Good Resources to Track Prices –
