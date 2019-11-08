Rodents, roaches and bare hands on ice: Your November 8th Kitchen Cops Report

The Kitchen Cops found a triple-helping of rodents in Marshall County in October. The Fire Grill 321 in Arab, Rite Value Conoco in Guntersville and Backwoods Grocery in Swearengin all had signs of rodent activity. The Fire Grill also had issues with an employee touching ice with their bare hands and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher. It got a 71. The Conoco was also written up for a miscalibrated thermometer and scored a 76. The grocery store got an 87 and also had chemicals improperly stored.