Qualifying GOP candidates named for Alabama 2020 elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Republican Party closed candidate qualifying for the 2020 elections on Friday.
Candidates qualified with the state party for federal and state elected offices along with delegates for the 2020 Republican National Convention that will be held in Charlotte, N.C., August 24-27.
Hundreds of additional Republican candidates qualified with county parties throughout the state for locally elected positions.
The Alabama Republican Primary will take place on March 3, 2020.
President of the United States:
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Donald J. Trump
- Bill Weld
United States Senate:
- Stanley Adair
- Bradley Byrne
- John H. Merrill
- Arnold Mooney
- Roy Moore
- Ruth Page Nelson
- Jeff Sessions
- Tommy Tuberville
United States House of Representatives:
First Congressional District:
- Jerry Carl
- John Castorani
- Bill Hightower
- Wes Lambert
- Chris Pringle
Second Congressional District:
- Thomas W. Brown, Jr.
- Jeff Coleman
- Terri Hasdorff
- Troy King
- Barry Moore
- Bob Rogers
- Jessica Taylor
Third Congressional District:
- Thomas Sick of D.C. Casson
- Mike Rogers
Fourth Congressional District:
- Robert Aderholt
Fifth Congressional District:
- Mo Brooks
- Chris Lewis
Sixth Congressional District:
- Gary Palmer
Seventh Congressional District:
Alabama Supreme Court:
Place 1:
- Greg Shaw
- Bryan Taylor
- Cam Ward
Place 2:
- Brad Mendheim
Alabama Court of Civil Appeals:
Place 1:
- William C. “Bill” Thompson
Place 2:
- Phillip Bahakel
- Matt Fridy
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals:
Place 1:
- Mary Windom
Place 2:
- Jill Ganus
- Beth KellumWill Smith
Public Service Commission President:
- Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
- Robin Litaker
State Board of Education:
Place 1:
Jackie Zeigler
Place 3:
Stephanie Bell
Place 5:
Lesa Keith
Place 7:
Belinda Palmer McRae
Circuit Court Judge:
Circuit 6, Place 4:
Daniel F. Pruet
Circuit 7, Place 4:
Peggy P. Miller Lacher
Circuit 10, Place 2:
Circuit 10, Place 3:
Circuit 10, Place 10:
Circuit 13, Place 7:
Jill P. Phillips
Circuit 14, Place 1:
- Joeletta Martin Barrentine
- Christopher A. Sherer
Circuit 15, Place 4:
Circuit 15, Place 7:
Circuit 15, Place 9:
Circuit 20, Place 5:
Todd Derrick
Circuit 23, Place 2:
Alison Austin
Circuit 23, Place 4:
Claude Hundley
Circuit 26, Place 2:
Circuit 25, Place 1:
Daryl Burt
Circuit 28, Place 5:
Carmen Bosch
Circuit 38, Place 1:
- Brent Benson
- Daryl Eustace
- Patricia Cobb Stewart
District Court Judge:
Baldwin County, Place 1:
Michelle M. Thomason
Butler County:
- Tim O. Craig
- Nicki Myrick McFerrin
Cherokee County:
Wes Mobley
Cleburne County:
Melody Walker
Coffee County:
Josh Wilson
Dale County, Place 1:
Stan Garner, Jr.
DeKalb County:
- Teresa Darwin Phillips
- Steve Whitmire
Elmore County, Place 1:
Patrick D. Pinkston
Elmore County, Place 2:
Glenn Goggans
Escambia County:
Eric Coale
Greene County:
Jackson County:
Don Word
Jefferson County, Place 1:
Jefferson County, Place 2:
Jefferson County, Place 7:
Bentley Patrick
Lamar County:
Jacob S. West
Macon County:
Madison County, Place 1:
Patrick M. Tuten
Madison County, Place 4:
Don Rizzardi
Marshall County, Place 2:
Zach Ross
Mobile County, Place 2:
George Michael Zoghby
Mobile County, Place 3:
- Edward C. Blount, Jr.
- Zack Moore
Montgomery County, Place 1:
Morgan County, Place 1:
Brent Craig
Morgan County, Place 3:
- Emily Baggett
- Patrick Caver
- Takisha Guster Gholston
- Kevin R. Kusta
Pickens County:
Lance Bailey
Shelby County, Place 2:
- Daniel A. Crowson, Jr.
- Alan Miller
St. Clair County, Place 2:
Robert L. Minor
Sumter County:
Talladega County, Place 2:
Tallapoosa County:
Clayton Kim Taylor
Walker County, Place 1:
Henry AllredSam Bentley
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.