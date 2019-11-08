Qualifying GOP candidates named for Alabama 2020 elections

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 8, 2019 at 5:14 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 5:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Republican Party closed candidate qualifying for the 2020 elections on Friday.

Candidates qualified with the state party for federal and state elected offices along with delegates for the 2020 Republican National Convention that will be held in Charlotte, N.C., August 24-27.

Hundreds of additional Republican candidates qualified with county parties throughout the state for locally elected positions.

The Alabama Republican Primary will take place on March 3, 2020.

President of the United States:

  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
  • Donald J. Trump
  • Bill Weld

United States Senate:

  • Stanley Adair
  • Bradley Byrne
  • John H. Merrill
  • Arnold Mooney
  • Roy Moore
  • Ruth Page Nelson
  • Jeff Sessions
  • Tommy Tuberville

United States House of Representatives:

First Congressional District:

  • Jerry Carl
  • John Castorani
  • Bill Hightower
  • Wes Lambert
  • Chris Pringle

Second Congressional District:

  • Thomas W. Brown, Jr.
  • Jeff Coleman
  • Terri Hasdorff
  • Troy King
  • Barry Moore
  • Bob Rogers
  • Jessica Taylor

Third Congressional District:

  • Thomas Sick of D.C. Casson
  • Mike Rogers

Fourth Congressional District:

  • Robert Aderholt

Fifth Congressional District:

  • Mo Brooks
  • Chris Lewis

Sixth Congressional District:

  • Gary Palmer

Seventh Congressional District:

Alabama Supreme Court:

Place 1:

  • Greg Shaw
  • Bryan Taylor
  • Cam Ward

Place 2:

  • Brad Mendheim

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals:

Place 1:

  • William C. “Bill” Thompson

Place 2:

  • Phillip Bahakel
  • Matt Fridy

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals:

Place 1:

  • Mary Windom

Place 2:

  • Jill Ganus
  • Beth KellumWill Smith

Public Service Commission President:

  • Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh
  • Robin Litaker

State Board of Education:

Place 1:

Jackie Zeigler

Place 3:

Stephanie Bell

Place 5:

Lesa Keith

Place 7:

Belinda Palmer McRae

Circuit Court Judge:

Circuit 6, Place 4:

Daniel F. Pruet

Circuit 7, Place 4:

Peggy P. Miller Lacher

Circuit 10, Place 2:

Circuit 10, Place 3:

Circuit 10, Place 10:

Circuit 13, Place 7:

Jill P. Phillips

Circuit 14, Place 1:

  • Joeletta Martin Barrentine
  • Christopher A. Sherer

Circuit 15, Place 4:

Circuit 15, Place 7:

Circuit 15, Place 9:

Circuit 20, Place 5:

Todd Derrick

Circuit 23, Place 2:

Alison Austin

Circuit 23, Place 4:

Claude Hundley

Circuit 26, Place 2:

Circuit 25, Place 1:

Daryl Burt

Circuit 28, Place 5:

Carmen Bosch

Circuit 38, Place 1:

  1. Brent Benson
  2. Daryl Eustace
  3. Patricia Cobb Stewart

District Court Judge:

Baldwin County, Place 1:

Michelle M. Thomason

Butler County:

  • Tim O. Craig
  • Nicki Myrick McFerrin

Cherokee County:

Wes Mobley

Cleburne County:

Melody Walker

Coffee County:

Josh Wilson

Dale County, Place 1:

Stan Garner, Jr.

DeKalb County:

  • Teresa Darwin Phillips
  • Steve Whitmire

Elmore County, Place 1:

Patrick D. Pinkston

Elmore County, Place 2:

Glenn Goggans

Escambia County:

Eric Coale

Greene County:

Jackson County:

Don Word

Jefferson County, Place 1:

Jefferson County, Place 2:

Jefferson County, Place 7:

Bentley Patrick

Lamar County:

Jacob S. West

Macon County:

Madison County, Place 1:

Patrick M. Tuten

Madison County, Place 4:

Don Rizzardi

Marshall County, Place 2:

Zach Ross

Mobile County, Place 2:

George Michael Zoghby

Mobile County, Place 3:

  • Edward C. Blount, Jr.
  • Zack Moore

Montgomery County, Place 1:

Morgan County, Place 1:

Brent Craig

Morgan County, Place 3:

  • Emily Baggett
  • Patrick Caver
  • Takisha Guster Gholston
  • Kevin R. Kusta

Pickens County:

Lance Bailey

Shelby County, Place 2:

  • Daniel A. Crowson, Jr.
  • Alan Miller

St. Clair County, Place 2:

Robert L. Minor

Sumter County:

Talladega County, Place 2:

Tallapoosa County:

Clayton Kim Taylor

Walker County, Place 1:

Henry AllredSam Bentley

