Protesters call for Dana Fletcher shooting body cam footage outside of Madison City Hall

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Roughly 15 protesters outside of Madison City Hall made it clear what they wanted Friday.
They shouted a series of chants, including; “Show us the cams! Show us the cams! Show us the cams!”
The call is for the police officer body cam footage of Dana Fletcher’s death.
Madison Police shot and killed Fletcher in October after investigators say Fletcher pointed a gun at the officers.
Protester Darwin Salaam II questioned whether law enforcement has been honest with the public.
“We understand that there are investigations taking place, but the city of Madison is doing a very poor job of keeping at ease by withholding information that should be in the public light," he said.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the shooting Thursday, and now District Attorney Robert Broussard is assessing the evidence to determine whether or not to move forward on charges.
The Madison Police department owns the video but has not commented on the on-going legal process. In a NAACP town hall on Nov. 4, Broussard said the public won’t see the footage.
“What’s the public going to do? You’re going to prosecute somebody? You don’t have a grand jury, I do,” he said.
Alabama law doesn’t obligate Broussard or law enforcement to release it.
Rep. Mike Ball (R-Madison) said keeping the footage suppressed is a good thing during the legal process, but the public deserves transparency.
“Unless there is a compelling reason not to release it at some point, people should know that it’s going to come out in open,” he said.
He said he has no doubt that local law enforcement is handling everything professionally and honestly.
Representative Andy Whitt shared that view, texting WAFF he’s got “upmost confidence and respect” in law enforcement, but once a decision is made, he sees “no reason” why the tapes shouldn’t be released.
