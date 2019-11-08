(WAFF) - This week is National Distance Learning Week. The goal - to generate awareness and appreciation for online education and the impact it can make.
Imagine being a student athlete on the road, a working parent trying to finish a degree, a child feeling a little under the weather but still wanting to learn... All of these challenges can be made easier with the help of distance learning.
In honor of National Distance Learning Week, the United States Distance Learning Association has provided online webinars on topics like how distance learning has progressed and how to make online courses more engaging.
You can visit the USDLA website and learn more about distance learning by clicking here.
