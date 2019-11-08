Limestone County sheriff’s motion to dismiss case denied

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The motion asking a Limestone County judge to dismiss 13 criminal charges against Sheriff Mike Blakely is denied.
Blakely was indicted in August on theft and ethics charges, including stealing from his own office.
Last month, Blakely's attorneys filed motions calling the ethics-related charges too vague, and as a result, requested all of Blakely's charges be dismissed.
The judge also ruled against a motion requesting the state reorganize the files provided to Blakely’s legal team for discovery.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.