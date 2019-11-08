Huntsville moves to renovate Joe Davis Stadium for football, soccer, lacrosse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council voted to move forward with a $1 million architectural contract with Chapman Sisson Architects to provide construction documents for the renovation of Joe Davis Stadium in John Hunt Park.
The city wants to convert the stadium, which has been closed since 2015, from a baseball venue into a multisport facility to support high school football, soccer, lacrosse and other city sporting events.
Chapman Sisson first provided the city with an assessment of the condition of the property last summer along with conceptual designs for a potential renovation.
The report outlined which portions of the stadium could be repurposed and which areas should be demolished to bring the facility up to today’s sporting standards.
The estimated cost of the renovation is about $8 million.
The approved contract authorizes the architectural firm to provide all the necessary civil, structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical engineers for the design and construction administration of the project along with civil design for the surrounding parking lot areas.
Once the city has the design and construction documents in hand, the project can go out for bid.
Construction is anticipated to get under way in 2021.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.