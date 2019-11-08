Huntsville approves management contract for new amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is moving forward on development of a new 8,500-seat amphitheater behind the MidCity development.
Under an agreement approved Thursday night, the venue will be owned by the city but an outside company, Huntsville Venue Group Amphitheater LLC, will operate it on an initial 10-year term.
Planners hope the amphitheater will help bring in big acts to headline concerts and be used for festivals, movie nights and even graduations.
Performance standards and budget requirements come with the deal.
"This is another milestone in our ongoing effort to provide more quality of life options for our community,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “For Huntsville to continue to attract the best and brightest to our City, we’re going to need entertainment options that compete with other cities vying for our talent. We believe this amphitheater, with its unique approach to year-round programming, will give Huntsville another differentiator.”
