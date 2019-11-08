Family announces public memorial for man killed in Madison officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sister of Dana Fletcher is inviting the public to a memorial in his honor.
Radiah Fletcher said it will be at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on Nov. 19 from 3-5 p.m.
Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison police on Oct. 27. Police say he pointed a gun at officers. His family says he was unarmed.
On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the conclusion of their investigation. Sheriff Kevin Turner said they will turn their findings over to the district attorney’s office.
