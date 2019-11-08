Details for 2019 Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening Monday at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville is the 2019 Veterans Day Parade!
As the second largest Veterans Day parade in the nation, this event is definitely one you do not want to miss.
“We have a group of people, less than one percent of our population, who went and served the rest of us to do things that the rest of us didn’t want to do,” says Max Bennett, Chairman for the 2019 Huntsville / Madison County Veterans Week Activities. “So, I think that deserves a thank you at least one day a year.”
The parade route starts on Woodson Avenue and ends on Clinton Avenue. The best viewing area - Veterans Memorial Park.
All downtown parking garages will have free parking, and standard parking restrictions will not be enforced (though you do need to be parked in a legal parking spot!).
If you can’t make it out on Monday, you can tune in to watch the parade live on WAFF 48.
