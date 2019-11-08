Decatur police officer fired shots as truck backed into him

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We have a lot of new information this morning about a violent confrontation on Monday between Decatur Police and a man charged with attempted murder.
We’ve now learned that Gary Locke was driving a pickup truck when police say he tried to back up and run over an officer who was getting off of his motorcycle for a traffic stop.
And for the first time, police are confirming that the officer drew his weapon and fired at Locke to try to stop him.
Locke wasn’t hit, and the officer Robbie Willis wasn’t seriously hurt.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.