Cool today, cold tonight, and another cold snap next week

Cold and mostly clear conditions will wrap up the workweek today. Highs will be below average, in the upper 40s. Dress warmly for Friday Night Football games tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s after sunset and continue to sink with clear conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 10 PM tonight through 8 AM tomorrow for all North Alabama counties.
Expect a cool and sunny weekend. Highs will gradually warm through the weekend with Saturday reaching the mid to upper 50s and Sunday the low 60s.
A strong cold front will move through Monday. A few showers are expected during the second half of the day Monday, so Veteran’s Day events in the morning should be rain-free. After the cold front passes, a huge drop in temperatures will occur. Highs go from the mid-60s Monday to upper 30s Tuesday...brrr! Temperatures stay cold the rest of the week ahead with freezing mornings and highs well below average.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.