Construction set to begin on Councill High School Park

“I am so proud of the William Hooper Council Alumni Association for being at the forefront of this project every step of the way,” said Devyn Keith, City Council President and District 1 council member. “Their passion and perseverance have ensured that African American history and the role it played in every aspect of Huntsville’s history will be immortalized in this park. This place of opportunity – the only place open to black students at the time – will now be a welcome gathering spot for all of our citizens.”